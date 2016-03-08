Borini reveals what AC Milan and Liverpool have in common
01 June at 10:10AC Milan winger Fabio Borini denies that him and his team-mates will be leaving the rossoneri if Uefa will ban the club from European competitions.
“I don’t think this is going to happen. There is no reason to escape because we are at AC Milan. A possible European ban would unite us even more than now, I see nobody leaving due to a ban. Suso? I know him very well, he has improved a lot since I met him in Liverpool. He is aware of his qualities and we hope he will stay here because AC Milan is like a family for us", the Italian told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“This club is a family but it’s also a place full of history and tradition. The staff cares about the footballer, every footballer. You feel that they really care about you. I have only experienced these things at Liverpool.”
“I am waiting to take revenge against Juve in the Supercoppa. It could be easier for us to play the game in August unless the gaffer kills us during the pre-season trainings. My dream is to lift a trophy with this shirt and the Supercoppa would be a good way to begin.”
MORE AC MILAN NEWS HERE
Go to comments