Borini: 'Ronaldo is the best in the world, Ricardo Rodriguez is the best babysitter'

AC Milan forward Fabio Borini feels that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world and has claimed that Ricardo Rodriguez is the best babysitter he has seen.



In an interview that the Italian gave to the official Milan website, he said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is the best footballer in the world because he works more than the others. The singer of the team? Maybe Pepe (Reina, ed), I felt it since the times of Liverpool, who was singing early, I like everything from England, from climate to food, which you hate. "



On what sort of dad he would want to be, he said: "What dad will I be? Playful because I want to play and I must try not to spend too much on my daughter. Who will wake up at night? Not me. A companion who can be a babysitter? Ricardo Rodriguez, he is always calm, he sleeps often, he relaxes. Maybe he gives him some Zen for the girl. "