Borini's agent in talks with AC Milan; free transfer to Genoa possible

On the market, though, he will play a leading role. His contract with the Rossoneri will expire in 2020, as the one-year extension option in the deal won't be triggered. Therefore, Milan are waiting for the right offer, which can convince the Borini to leave.

Genoa, after bringing in Mattia Destro, wants yet another experienced striker and are in pole position for the Milan man, ahead of their city rivals Sampdoria in the race. Currently, the no.11's agent is in talks with Milan to negotiate the departure.

In fact, he's working on terminating the contract. Should they fail to reach an agreement, then Genoa will pay a small compensation to the Rossoneri, who are ready to say goodbye to Borini.

AC Milan are now ready to focus on departures, having signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and nearly closed the deal for Jean-Clair Todibo. The first player that comes to mind in this regard is Fabio Borini, who has had very limited playing time this season.