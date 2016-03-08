Borrieillo reveals why he joined Ibiza

Marco Borriello has revealed why he joined UD Ibiza in the third division of Spanish football from Serie A side SPAL.



Borreillo was recently talking to Correire della Sera about why he joined Ibiza. He said: " Here I can go for a swim even after training."



"But I chose Ibiza not only for this of course, but a new stadium with an attached hotel, a sports center, will be here. The president has ideas and wants to invest in the club. His name is Amedeo Salvo and he has previously worked at Valencia as well."



"The company wants to become an extra vehicle to launch the island's brand in the world. Ten years ago I bought a house here, this is my home.Then this offer came and I felt the right vibrations.This is a choice of life and great projects, you will see that soon."



Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)