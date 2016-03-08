Borriello: "I wanted an AC Milan return"
01 October at 18:55In an interview with Rai Sport, the Ibiza striker Marco Borriello spoke about his former club Milan, admitting that he would've liked a return.
"There has been talk of it, but there has never been anything concrete. However, I would have gladly returned to Milan, because they are always good.
"Higuain is a complete player who plays for the team, he dictates the movements and knows how to score goals. This Milan can compete for a Champions League spot," Borriello concluded.
