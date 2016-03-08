It appears that Krzystof Piatek’s hot scoring streak

According to German media, Borussia Dortmund have laid eyes on the Genoa man, who has already bagged six Serie A goals and is playing like a veteran out there.

A recent arrival, the Pole is being scouted for a possible January move, something that could be on the cards as Genoa are known for being a selling club that is hardly flush with cash.

Everyone’s favourite fantasy footall discovery, Piatek already has a couple of winners under his belt, as well as a consolation goal in the recent loss to Lazio.

The Napoli target was recruited in a funny way, Enrico Preziosi revealing that he did a youtube on him...

“Piatek is a very strong 23-year-old. I went for him after I watched a couple of videos of him,” Enrico Preziosi told Corriere dello Sport.

“Did anyone from Genoa watch him live? No. I saw him in a couple of clips and the day after I did, I finalised a deal for him, fearing someone else would take him.”