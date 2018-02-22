Borussia Dortmund eye Atalanta defender after Lichtsteiner's collapsed move
18 May at 10:52Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta defender Hans Hateboer, German media claims. BVB are desperate to sign a new right-back after that Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner snubbed a move to the Signal Iduna Park. The Swiss International revealed yesterday that he has not reached an agrement with the Germans and that he will not be moving to the club in the summer. Lichtsteiner's Juventus contract expires at the end of June.
