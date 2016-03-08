Borussia Dortmund, Favre under pressure as possible alternative identified
07 October at 16:15Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre is under pressure, with the Bundesliga club lining up a suitable alternative for the position, according to German tabloid Bild via Calciomercato.com.
That replacement is former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick. The 61-year-old German is currently the Sporting Director of the club after resigning from the head coach position at the end of last season.
The club are keen to make the change due to their poor start in the championship, only achieving 12 points after seven games, which seems them end up 8th in the league table, four points behind first place Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Rangnick guided RB Leipzig to a third place finish last season, qualifying them for the Champions League and being only 12 points behind league victors Bayern Munich.
Dortmund, who finished second last season, are hoping to challenge Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for the league title this season and a change of coach may be necessary to propel them forwards.
Apollo Heyes
