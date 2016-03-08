Borussia Dortmund join AC Milan in race for Watford star

12 April at 17:45
Not only AC Milan are after Gerard Deulofeu: the Spanish striker, born in 1994, has attracted interest from Germany according to the latest reports.

Deulofeu's contract with Watford expires in 2023, but previous reports have suggested that the winger wants to leave the club this summer, despite performing very well in England.

AC Milan have been talked about as a possible destination, given the player's background with the Rossoneri, having played there two seasons ago.

However, the San Siro side will reportedly face competition from Germany and Borrusia Dortmund, who are interested in signing the player.

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.