Borussia Dortmund join AC Milan in race for Watford star

Not only AC Milan are after Gerard Deulofeu: the Spanish striker, born in 1994, has attracted interest from Germany according to the latest reports.Deulofeu's contract with Watford expires in 2023, but previous reports have suggested that the winger wants to leave the club this summer, despite performing very well in England.AC Milan have been talked about as a possible destination, given the player's background with the Rossoneri, having played there two seasons ago.However, the San Siro side will reportedly face competition from Germany and Borrusia Dortmund, who are interested in signing the player.