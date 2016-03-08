Borussia Dortmund: PSG ready to challenge Manchester United for Sancho

Jadon Sancho, the rising star of English football, and prized asset of Borussia Dortmund, seems destined to leave Germany in the summer. As Tuttosport writes, Manchester United are extremely interested in the 18 year old, and are said to be ready to shell out €90 million, for the young sensation, but Paris Saint-Germain’s name is also now being brought into the picture. With speculation linking Mbappe to Real Madrid recently the Parisians may look to Sancho to fill the gap that he would leave.

Manchester City, the club who sold Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, have a first refusal on the winger, but are apparently not interested in bringing him back to the club.

Sancho has been a revelation for Dortmund this season, contributing 8 goals and 12 assists in the Bundesliga alone. He made his international debut against USA in November and is expected to win his third cap tonight when England take on Czech Republic at Wembley.