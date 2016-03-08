Borussia Dortmund ready to sell Sancho in January but only for a high figure
29 November at 14:30Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell English forward Jadon Sancho, but want at least €100 million for his signature, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the German club, who have been expecting to lose the 19-year-old English winger next summer, are now ready to sell him as well in the upcoming January transfer window if they receive an offer around the €100 million mark. The club are incredibly angry at his recent immature behaviour, including the recent situation before the club’s Champions League clash against Barcelona earlier this week.
Last summer Dortmund turned down an offer from Premier League champions Manchester City, the report continues. The Manchester based club, as well as Liverpool and Real Madrid, are likely to be the clubs looking to sign the teenager over the next two transfer windows. Juventus have also previously registered their interest in the exciting but immature talent.
Apollo Heyes
