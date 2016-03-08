Borussia Dortmund target former Manchester Untied star and Tottenham target
08 July at 18:30According to the latest reports from German news outlet BILD, Borussia Dortmund’s search for a replacement for West Ham-bound winger Andriy Yarmolenko has taken them to the attention of Wilfried Zaha.
Zaha, 25, used to play for Manchester United before moving back to his youth club Crystal Palace in 2015 for a fee of around €5m. Now, after West Ham lost interest in Lazio’s Felipe Anderson, they have bid for Dortmund’s Ukrainian winger.
Dortmund, looking to replace the potential outgoing, are preparing to finance and table a bid for Crystal Palace’s Ivorian. However, Manchester City and Tottenham are rumoured to be hot on the tail of the 25-year-old, whilst Manchester United reportedly have a buy-back option in the player’s contract.
Zaha signed an extension at Crystal Palace in 2017 but it appears as though his time with the club is limited, even though the club managed an impressive 11th place finish in the 2017/18 Premier League season.
