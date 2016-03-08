Borussia Dortmund target Juventus duo
17 July at 11:30Borussia Dortmund are in the market for a new striker and two of their potential tracks have led them to Serie A giants Juventus. The Scudetto winners are in need of offloading deadwood and two of their strikers, Moise Kean and Mario Mandzukic, are reportedly on the market.
Firstly, Dortmund have prioritised Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic. Mandzukic has been linked strongly with a move to some top European clubs in the past year, including Manchester United after his performances with Croatia at the World Cup in Russia last summer, as well as Lazio this summer. Mandzukic would be Dortmund's safe bet for the front line; but there is a riskier pursuit.
Moise Kean has been reportedly told he can leave the club this summer, with Inter Milan and Everton touted as potential destinations for the young Italian forward. However, Juventus have already rejected a 30 million euro offer from Everton for Kean's signature and it is likely that any interested party will need to cough up an offer of 40 million to tempt Juventus into selling the starlet.
