Borussia Dortmund, thinking to replace coach Favre with Mourinho
23 October at 15:15Borussia Dortmund aren’t convinced by the work carried out so far by coach Lucien Favre, with the German side identifying former Inter and Chelsea coach José Mourinho as a possible replacement, according to a report from German tabloid Bild via Calciomercato.com today.
Dortmund are currently fourth in the Bundesliga are eight games, only managing four victories so far this season. Despite Favre’s strong start with the club last season and a second-place finish in the league, the Dortmund management are keen to return to the forefront of German football, a position they previously held under current Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp.
Therefore, the availability of Mourinho is tempting them to replace Favre with the Portuguese coach. The 56-year-old coach has mentioned publicly over the last few months his wishes to return to a coaching position. He has won two Champions League titles across his career, as well as a host of other domestic trophies.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments