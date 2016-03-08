Bosnia 0-1 Italy: Live, Acerbi scores first Italy goal













Italy travel to Bosnia tonight for their ninth Euro 2020 qualifier, in a game that’s a must win for the home side but more of a formality for the Azzurri.



Roberto Mancini’s squad have already qualified for next summer’s tournament, after their 2-0 win over Greece last month. The Azzurri have won their last nine consecutive matches, a feat that’s not been achieved since 1938/39 under star coach Vittorio Pozzo. Therefore, a victory tonight against a disappointing Bosnia squad would set a new record for the team.



Bosnia, on the other hand, must win the game tonight against the Azzurri. If they lose to Italy tonight, they will be unable to qualify for next summer’s European Championships. Even a draw leaves them in trouble, as they are still eight points behind second place Finland.



Italy are top of Group J after eight games, sitting on 24 points. They have scored 25 goals and only conceded three in the qualifying stage so far.



Apollo Heyes