Bosnia manager: 'I hope Dzeko goes to Inter'
01 June at 15:45Edin Dzeko's future is hanging in the balance. Reports in the past few months have heavily linked the Bosnian with a move from Roma to Inter Milan and now it appears as though said move will be completed.
Speaking to Bosnian journalist Haris Mrkonja, Bosnia head coach Robert Prosinecki said that "I hope that Dzeko's transition to Inter will be realized, that he is happy, because we will be happy too."
