Bosnia manager: 'I hope Dzeko goes to Inter'

Edin Dzeko's future is hanging in the balance. Reports in the past few months have heavily linked the Bosnian with a move from Roma to Inter Milan and now it appears as though said move will be completed.Speaking to Bosnian journalist Haris Mrkonja, Bosnia head coach Robert Prosinecki said that "​I hope that Dzeko's transition to Inter will be realized, that he is happy, because we will be happy too."