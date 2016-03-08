Bosnia manager: 'I hope Dzeko goes to Inter'

01 June at 15:45
Edin Dzeko's future is hanging in the balance. Reports in the past few months have heavily linked the Bosnian with a move from Roma to Inter Milan and now it appears as though said move will be completed.

Speaking to Bosnian journalist Haris Mrkonja, Bosnia head coach Robert Prosinecki said that "​I hope that Dzeko's transition to Inter will be realized, that he is happy, because we will be happy too."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.