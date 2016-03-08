Both Manchester clubs tracking the 'new Vidic'

It has been a dream year for Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. After moving to La Viola, the Serbian giant won a starting position in the second half of the season, which earned him a spot at the World Cup in Russia. Now, many top clubs are monitoring the development of the defender, in view of reinforcing their team.



According to Turin-based paper Tuttosport, especially English teams are observing Milenkovic with great interest. In fact, it is reported that both Manchester United and City have set their sights on the player who is often labelled as the 'New Vidic'.



Milenkovic is experiencing a fine start to the season with his team. Fiorentina currently sit third in the Serie A standings. The versatile Serb contributed to this with 2 goals in 7 matches.



He has been playing as a right-back, despite his primary position being in the centre of the defence. The 20-year-old was signed for just about 5 million euros from Partizan Belgrade last summer.