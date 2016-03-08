Inter wanted to sign Cesc Fabregas this summer, but were

The Blues’ man has struggled for first team football in recent years, prompting the Nerazzurri to view the former Arsenal star as someone they could use as a Plan B if Luka Modric didn’t join in summer.

Yet neither the Pensioners nor Fabregas himself wanted to join, the Daily Express confirm. And there’s more: the London tabloid adds that AC Milan are currently hot for the Spaniard, and were thinking of using loanee Tiemoué Bakayoko as a bargaining chip in the deal.

Fabregas is currently injured, but his deal expires at the end of the season, prompting him to get his skates on and make a decision.

At 31, his future at Chelsea may not be as rosy as it would be in Italy, as the West Londoners don’t hand out extensions over 12 months for players in their thirties.