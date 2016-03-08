Bournemouth 1-2 Man United Player Ratings: United's young guns inspire them to a win

SHOW GALLERY

Manchester United managed to prevail away against Bournemouth and have collected their second win in a row in the Premier League after beating Everton a week ago at the Old Trafford.



Callum Wilson opened the scoring for the home side in the 11th minute of the match and it looked gloomy for Jose Mourinho's team for some time, until Anthony Martial came into action. The Frenchman equalized for United in the 35th minute with a calm finish off an Alexis Sanchez assist. This was Martial's 5th goal of the season. The youngster has now scored at least one goal in four consecutive league games.



The result stayed the same for the next hour, until Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal for the Red Devils in the dying minutes of the game, with Paul Pogba giving the youngster the winning assist.



Thus, United have once again somewhat stabilized Jose Mourinho's position at the Old Trafford, with a last-gasp but important win against Bournemouth.



Click on the gallery to see our Man United player ratings of the match.