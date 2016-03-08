Live - Bournemouth 1-1 Man United: Martial responds to Wilson opener



After winning their first Premier League meeting with Man Utd (2-1 in December 2015), Bournemouth are winless in their last five against the Red Devils (D1 L4).



Manchester United have won their last two Premier League visits to the Vitality Stadium, by an aggregate score of 5-1.



Bournemouth have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League games – they’ve never done so in four consecutively in the top-flight.



Bournemouth are unbeaten in six Premier League home games (W4 D2), with their last defeat at the Vitality Stadium coming against Manchester United in April (0-2).



Man Utd have won just two of their last seven away Premier League games (W2 D2 L3).



In their 10 Premier League games this season, Man Utd have conceded 17 goals and kept just one clean sheet; after 10 games last term, they’d conceded just four goals and kept eight clean sheets.



Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has scored six goals in his last three Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, including netting in both matches for the Red Devils last season.



