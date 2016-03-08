Braida: Barca are not afraid of Inter

Sports Director of Barcelona Ariedo Braida spoke to Radio Rai about the Champions League draw, which included the Blaugrana in the same group with Inter Milan: "Barcelona is aware of being one of the most important teams in the world,easy games exist only in theory, in football you have to be well prepare for all games, of course when you have players of a certain level like Messi, Coutinho they make life easier. However, there are always surprises: this is the beauty of the game. I hope that Barça will beat both Inter and Tottenham, Barcelona cannot be afraid, we are a team that knows that matches must be tackled in the right way ".



Braida worked for Inter's biggest rivals AC Milan, as he held the position of general manager of Milan from 1986 to 2002 and since 2002 he became the sporting director of the club till 2013.



One other man will be playing a special game when he faces Inter, Coutinho. The Brazilian represented the Nerazurri for three seasons in Serie A.

