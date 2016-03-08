Braida: Barcelona director sends message to Ancelotti
10 June at 12:45Barcelona director Ariedo Braida has been linked with a move to Napoli. The former AC Milan man is on very good terms with Carlo Ancelotti and speaking with Il Mattino he said: "Carlo can coach any team in the world. He will win in Naples, I am sure about it. I am not going to speak about him joining Barcelona because it would create too much noise but what I can tell him is, win in Naples first and then we'll see".
Braida and Ancelotti shared some of the best moments in the history of AC Milan. They won one Serie A titles and two Champions Leagues before Braida joined Barcelona and Ancelotti moved to Psg, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Napoli.
Ernesto Valverde is expected to remain in charge of Barcelona for the next season. Maybe, in the future, Ancelotti can replace him. However, he would need to win with Napoli before moving to the Nou Camp.
