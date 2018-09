Braida: "Berlusconi? He can't stay away from football..."

Ariedo Braida spoke to La Presse about Silvio Berlusconi, here is what he had to say on the matter: "Berlusconi and Galliani? They simply can't stay away from football! I have a lot of affection for those two and they have accomplished so much. Monza is part of their life so I am happy. Will you join them? I am happy where I am...". For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.