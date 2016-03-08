Branchini: 'Allegri joining Real Madrid is a possibility'
19 January at 11:55Football superagent Giovanni Branchini has revealed that Massimiliano Allegri possibly managing Real Madrid is a possibility and it is 'plausible'.
While talking to Rai Sport in a recent interview, Branchini was asked about Allegri's links with Real Madrid and he replied: Allegri to Real Madrid? There is nothing concrete, but it is a plausible hypothesis, I would not be surprised."
When asked about Allegri's links with Bayern Munich, Branchini said: " Moving to Bayern? I do not think so .They usually focus on German-speaking coaches."
