Branchini provides update about Guardiola and Sarri and drops Allegri-Barcelona hint
29 May at 12:40Giovanni Branchini is probably the most powerful Italian football agent and definitely one of the most influent agents in the world of football. Branchini is the agent of Max Allegri and one of the most important intermediaries in the world. Speaking with Il Corriere dello Sport, he has released a few updates about the future Juventus manager.
ALLEGRI - "I've always thought that Allegri and Agnelli had to meet after five amazing years. I think that before the meeting Agnelli was sure to confirm Allegri but then things changed, something didn't work out well and they decided to split up. Barcelona? He could do well, he can do well everywhere".
SARRI - "He is an excellent manager but I find it strage to believe that Chelsea will let Sarri leave after only one season".
POCHETTINO - "I don't know what's going to happen, there are many managers who can coach Juve, also Italians. Donadoni is a good manager just like Giampaolo and Inzaghi. It all depends on the choices. Whoever makes fewer mistakes wins. In Italy, we think that changing the manager is enough to win. But choices make the difference. Look at Juve, they bought and sold the right players, programs make the difference".
GUARDIOLA - "I think he wants to come to Italy one day, but not now. One day he will coach in Serie A but now is not the right moment".
