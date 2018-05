On the other hand, Roma's Alisson, Inter's Miranda and Juventus' Douglas Costa are included in the 23-man squad. Here is the complete list.



Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Cassio.

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Miranda, Pedro Geromel.

Fullbacks: Danilo, Fagner, Marcelo, Filipe Luis.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Fred, Renato Augusto, Coutinho, Willian, Douglas Costa.

Forwards: Nemar, Taison, Gabriel Jesus, Firmino.

Esses são os 23 jogadores que defenderão a #SeleçãoBrasileira na Copa do Mundo. Agora é #PartiuRússia! #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/mEt86XCAlq — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) 14 maj 2018

