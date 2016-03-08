Brazil assistant confirms Paqueta will be called up for the Seleção

Lucas Paqueta arrived at AC Milan in January but is already making a good impression at the San Siro, conquering a starting spot in Gennaro Gattuso's line-up and building good chemistry with his teammates. His performances have not gone unnoticed, which is why the young midfielder will be called up by the Brazilian national team, as confirmed by Tite's assistant in an interview with Footure Futeboleiros.



"We like Paqueta close to the attackers, as he is playing at Milan, one who can work hard even when he is not in the possession of the ball. Unless something happens, he is going to be called up in March and is going to be in the Copa America squad," he said.