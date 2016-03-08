STATS - This will be the fifth meeting between these sides. Belgium won the first back in a 1963 friendly, while Brazil have won the following three meetings. The only previous occasion these sides met in a World Cup was in the round of 16 in 2002, with Brazil winning 2-0 en route to winning the entire competition. Belgium have lost three of their last four World Cup meetings against South American opposition. Brazil are playing the quarter-final for the seventh successive World Cup tournament. They’ve only gone out twice at this stage in that run (vs France in 2006 and vs the Netherlands in 2010). Brazil have been knocked out of the World Cup by a European side in each of the last three tournaments (vs France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and Germany in 2014). Belgium have reached consecutive World Cup quarter-finals for the first time – they lost at this stage to Argentina in 2014.

Welcome to the live coverage of Brazil-Belgium. Follow the game LIVE on Calciomercato.com.