Brazil forward Everton: 'Milan is a huge team'

AC Milan target Everton spoke of Milan's interest in him on Sport Mediaset after Brazil’s friendly victory over Czech Republic.



"Future in the Rossoneri? I am very happy with their interest. Milan is a huge team. Let's see how it ends: I joke often with Paquetà, if everything goes as it should we can becoming teammates ".



The Gremio forward, who has an 80 million buyout clause, is believed to be available around the region of 40 million euros. After the successful signing of Paquetà in the January market

Leonardo is keen to bring another of his compatriots to San Siro.

