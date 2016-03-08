Brazil national team: Paqueta makes the cut, Samir earns call-up

The Brazilian national team has released a list of players who will be part of the squad that will play friendlies against Peru and Colombia.



Milan's Lucas Paqueta has again made the cut, but it is the first time Udinese defender Samir has been called up, with Rodrigo Caio out injured. The 24-year-old replaces the former Milan target.



The full squad is as follows: GOALKEEPERS - Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras), Ivan (Ponte Preta).



DEFENSORS - Daniel Alves (San Paolo), Fagner (Corinthians), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Jorge (Santos), Marquinhos (Psg), Thiago Silva (Psg), Militao (Real Madrid), Samir (Udinese).



MIDFIELDERS- Casemiro (Real Madrid), Arthur (Barcelona), Allan (Naples), Fabinho (Liverpool), Paquetà (Milan), Coutinho (Barcelona).



ATTACKERS - Bruno Henrique (Flamengo), Neres (Ajax), Firmino (Liverpool), Neymar (Psg), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius jr. (Real Madrid).