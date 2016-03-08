Brazil national team: Paqueta makes the cut, Samir earns call-up

16 August at 16:35
The Brazilian national team has released a list of players who will be part of the squad that will play friendlies against Peru and Colombia.

Milan's Lucas Paqueta has again made the cut, but it is the first time Udinese defender Samir has been called up, with Rodrigo Caio out injured. The 24-year-old replaces the former Milan target.

The full squad is as follows: GOALKEEPERS - Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras), Ivan (Ponte Preta). 

DEFENSORS - Daniel Alves (San Paolo), Fagner (Corinthians), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Jorge (Santos), Marquinhos (Psg), Thiago Silva (Psg), Militao (Real Madrid), Samir (Udinese). 

MIDFIELDERS- Casemiro (Real Madrid), Arthur (Barcelona), Allan (Naples), Fabinho (Liverpool), Paquetà (Milan), Coutinho (Barcelona). 

ATTACKERS - Bruno Henrique (Flamengo), Neres (Ajax), Firmino (Liverpool), Neymar (Psg), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius jr. (Real Madrid).

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.