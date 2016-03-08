Brazil and Switzerland’s only previous World Cup encounter was on Brazilian soil in 1950, it ended 2-2.



Brazil have won the World Cup more times than any other team, lifting the trophy in 25% of the tournaments played so far (5 out of 20). They are the last team to win back-to-back World Cups (1958, 1962).



Brazil are the only team to have taken part in every single World Cup since 1930; this will be their 21st appearance in as many tournaments.



Brazil are unbeaten in their last 12 World Cup group games, winning 10 (D2), their last defeat in the group phase dating back to 1998 against Norway. In fact, Brazil have topped their group (Round 1) in every single World Cup since 1982 and last failed to progress past the first round in 1966.



Brazil have won 16 of their last 18 opening games at the World Cup (D2). The last time they lost their first game in the tournament was in 1934 against Spain (1-3).