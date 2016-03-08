The Seleçao lost a huge semi-final back in the 2014 World Cup to the Mannschaft in embarrassing fashion, losing 7-1 in front of their own fans at the Maracana.

Not longer after, they were trolled by Toni Kroos, who used the scoreline to “wish” Brazil a happy new year, the number 2017 containing the score of the humiliating semi-final.

Yet the Real Madrid midfielder needed to realise that one can only stop dancing when the music stops, and Brazil got their own back yesterday. While they beat Serbia to qualify to the Round of 16, Germany shocked the World by losing 2-0 to South Korea.

Needless to say, Lance spotted that the scoreline will be the first two numbers of the following 72 years...and threw some shade back.