A Rio Di Janiero based bar has decided to offer drinks everytime Brazilian superstar Neymar dives.The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star certainly has the burden of his country on his shoulders, with Brazil looking to win the World Cup for a record sixth time this time around. Neymar has scored once in the two opening games for Brazil, as they picked up a vital 2-0 win over Costa Rica last week.A report from CalcioMercato states that the Brazilian media have now realised that Neymar is a 'diver' and a Rio di Janiero based bar will offer chupiti to everyone everytime Neymar dives in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.Brazil face Serbia in the last game of the group stages in the World Cup and it could be a must-win game for them, as they look to qualify for the knockout round.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)