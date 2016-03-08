Brazilian rising star on Barcelona, Milan and Man United radar
21 September at 16:50In the Barça environment a betrayal is cooking, and José Mourinho is the one who is moving the threads. Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona’s Brazilian star knows very well that the Manchester United coach is determined to acquire a player high on the Blaugrana wish-list, and that player is Lucas Paquetá from Flamengo. AC Milan have also expressed their interest in Paqueta, who’s been performing on a phenomenal level with his club and recently earned his first call up for the national team.
According to Don Balon, Mourinho also wants to reinforce all the lines of his team and has put the Flamengo midfielder as one of the highest priorities to reinforce the Red Devils core department. The center of the field has also become a great obsession for both Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and Argentine Lionel Messi. Both consider it a vital aspect to fight on all fronts and, especially, in the Champions League. Thus, Lucas Paqueta is also one of the options for Barcelona.
Therefore, both Valverde and the Argentine superstar are moving their strings to bring a new reinforcement for the team’s midfield in the next winter market. The other players on the list are Adrien Rabiot from PSG, Paul Pogba from Manchester United and youngster Frenkie De Jong from Ajax. Messi wants to finish the season with the Champions League title and trusts that the club will do everything necessary to be able to meet his goal.
