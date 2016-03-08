Brazilian star reveals what he has learnt at Juventus
23 June at 13:45Brazilian winger Douglas Costa has recently revealed what the experience at Juventus has taught him as a player.
Douglas made his loan move to Juventus permanent at the beginning of this month and has become an important of the Brazilian national side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
In an interview that the former Bayern Munich man gave to La Stampa, he revealed all that the experience at Juventus is teaching him. He said: " What did Italy teach me?To wait, to correct myself: to be ready, to know when I can be effective right away. Allegri has done it so many times. "
For more transfer and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments