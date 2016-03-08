Brazilian starlet comments on Inter Milan rumours

23 June at 18:15
David Neres is very much a player in demand. Like teammate Matthijs de Ligt, strong performances throughout the year have led several clubs to track the Ajax starlet. Currently on international duty with Brazil at Copa America, Neres is primarily being chased by Inter Milan and Premier League side Everton.

Speaking after Brazil's 5-0 drubbing of Peru last night, Neres spoke to reporters in which he clarified, in part, his future: "​Inter? I don't know anything, really. At the moment I'm only focused on the Copa America, then I'll think about my future."

These are cagey words from the Brazilian that suggest an Ajax departure could be on the cards this summer but we are not likely to see much progress towards a deal until the Copa America comes to an end.

