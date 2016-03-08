Brazilian starlet left in tears as he announces Real Madrid move
11 June at 13:45Real Madrid target Vinicius has bid a tearful farewell to Flamengo and has announced an impending switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.
In an interview that the young Brazilian gave to Marca after his last game for Flamengo against Parana, he said: "Carlos Noval [Flamengo's director of football] has asked me to stay a lot, but it doesn't depend on me. I'm not the one who decides."
"Flamengo are trying to make me stay but it's a bit difficult. Hope is the last thing you lose. I just want to take advantage of the moment and today is one of the happiest moments of my life."
"Everyone wants me to stay to achieve more here at Flamengo. My representatives and Real Madrid are going to decide what is best for me."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
