Brazilian teammates push Allan to PSG



Paris Saint Germain's new assault on Allan, who was close to the French Champions in summer, is about to take shape



While on international duty with Brazil, the Napoli player was the subject of a siege by his teammates, including Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Dani Alves and Neymar via phone with friends.



Above all Marquinhos did his best to convince the Napoli man, as this season he has often been, precisely because there were no valid alternatives, a role that doesn’t suit him best.



Allan sees himself with the PSG shirt on next season, but the transfer is still some way off as a deal must still first be found with president Aurelio De Laurentiis.



In January the midfielder was very tempted to accept the proposals of the French club, which was willing to triple his salary but then De Laurentiis and Ancelotti had opposed the departure, knowing that the PSG would return in summer.



The January offer had approached 60 million, much less than what Naples had in mind to achieve. According to the latest rumours from sources very close to Paris Saint Germain, now they could arrive at an offer of 90 million plus 10 bonuses, a figure that could tempt De Laurentiis.



The friends of the Brazilian national team would also have invited Allan to push for the transfer, but on this the player does not seem at all to agree.



After the match against the Czech Republic Allan was reported as saying, "I hope to stay in Naples for a long time".



The comments will come as bad news for Thomas Tuchel, who was officially reconfirmed at the head of Paris Saint Germain also for next season as he has asked for two reinforcements in midfield. One is Allan, the other is Ander Herrera who is about to end his contract with Manchester United.



