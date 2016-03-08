Breaking: AC Milan leaning towards sacking Giampaolo

The Rossoneri have only won three of the first seven games, which obviously won't cunt it if they want to make Champions League for next season. Furthermore, they haven't shown any signs of improvement thus far.

As a result of this, since the clash against Genoa, the Rossoneri leadership have evaluated the manager's position. According to our reporter, Daniele Longo, Milan are leaning towards sacking Giampaolo as they have had enough of the poor results.



It remains to be seen what the final decision will be, though a departure has never been so close for the former Sampdoria boss.

