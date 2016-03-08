In fact, as reported by football journalist Ronan Murphy, Kalinic wasn't happy with getting benched against Nigeria, to the extent where he refused to come on as a substitute in the second half, claiming to have a back problem.

There will be a press conference at 16:15, where the manager most likely will announce Kalinic's departure from the squad.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic is expected to send Milan forward Nikola Kalinic home from the #WorldCup today. Kalinic was unhappy in the squad and refused to come on as a sub vs Nigeria, claiming he had a back problem. Croatian pess conference at 16:15 CET. #CRO — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) 18 juni 2018

