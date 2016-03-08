Breaking: Arsenal and Spurs target to join Roma – the details
23 July at 18:16It has been rumoured for a while and now it will be official, Malcolm is joining Roma. Inter Milan, Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham had all been linked closely to the Brazilian winger but Rome will be his final destination.
This comes after Roma sold goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool for a figure of around €75 million and are looking to reinvest the funds into strengthening other areas of their team.
Malcolm will reportedly cost AS Roma around €35 million, €32 million initially with €3 million in bonuses, a certain discount on the original proposition of €40 million up front. The wage will come to around €5 million per season for 5 years, a gamble for the capital city club.
Malcolm is expected to arrive for his medical tests tomorrow, with the look to make the move official at some point during this week.
