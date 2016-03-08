Breaking: Arsenal found an agreement for Torreira
12 June at 22:35He was on Napoli's radar for a long time as Lucas Torreira is now set to leave Sampdoria to join Arsenal in the EPL. In the end, Torreira will join Arsenal for 30 million euros sources tell Calciomercato.com.
As we had said, Arsenal were ready to pay more than his release clause (25 million euros) as this is finally exactly what happened. Sampdoria met with his agent this after-noon as a deal was approved. In the coming hours, Torreira will try to find a definitive deal with the Gunners as he will then put pen to paper on his new deal (a deal is close). The turning-point? Arsenal pretty much found an agreement with Torreira's entourage as he will make around 3 million euros plus bonuses per season in London.
Lucas Torreira, who has been one of the best young starlets in Italy for a few years now, is ready to join the English Premier league in the coming hours....
