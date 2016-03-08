Breaking: Arsenal hope as Monchi Roma exit imminent
07 March at 19:34Roma director of football Monchi can leave Roma in the coming hours, Sky Sport reports. The Spaniard has always been linked with Eusebio Di Francesco who has just been sacked by the Serie A giants who are now likely to hire Claudio Ranieri.
Monchi has just left Trigoria and according to the report, he could soon leave the club.
Good news for Arsenal as the Gunners have been closely linked with welcoming his services at the end of the season. Manchester United are also in race to secure his services but the fact that Monchi can reunite with Unai Emrey suggest that the Gunners can be in pole to hire him for next season.
Monchi has a € 3 million release clause included in his contract but, of course, if he'd resign the Gunners or any other club interested in signing him wouldn't have to pay that fee to secure his services.
More updates coming soon.
