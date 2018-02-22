According to Fabrizio Romano, the versatile player will sign a three-year contract, keeping him at the club until June 2020. The official announcement is expected very soon, as Asamoah is currently undergoing his medicals with Inter, which should be completed before the end of the day.

After securing De Vrij on a free move, Inter have now also taken important steps towards the official announcement regarding the signing of Asamoah, who's currently undergoing his medical with the San Siro side.