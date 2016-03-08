Breaking: Atletico director reveals Griezmann's destination



Miguel Angel Gil Marin, managing director of Atletico Madrid, has revealed where the next destination of the French attacker Antoine Griezmann will be.



"I am well aware of what his future will be: he will play in Barcelona, ​​it was a question defined by March", said Marin, when the question at the public event in Madrid.



In recent days the Griezmann had been rumoured to have been close to a move to PSG however it now appears as though he will end up in Barca, as was commonly expected after flirting with the club last summer.



Instead, one year after rejecting the Blaugrana's Griezmann is ready to support Leo Messi in an attack at the Nou Camp.



Griezmann’s signing could signal the end for Coutinho who has struggled for from since he joined from Liverpool last January, a possible move to Manchester United and Chelsea have been rumoured but the latter is currently facing a transfer ban.



