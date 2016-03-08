Breaking: Bakayoko late for training, Gattuso punishes all AC Milan players with five-day ritiro

Gennaro Gattuso has punished AC Milan with a five-day ritiro after that Tiemoue Bakayoko turned up late for today's training in Milanello. The Rossoneri lost against Torino on Saturday night and the defeat cost them the fourth spot in Serie A which is the club's main target this season.



Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Bakayoko showed up in the training ground ten minutes before the end of the training session causing Gattuso's anger who immediately decided to punish the whole team.



Gattuso had already thought about sending the team to a ritiro after last week's defeat in Turin but the manager eventually decided not to punish his players. Bakayoko's delay, however, sparked Gattuso's anger and even if AC Milan players tried to persuade him to rethink about his decision, Gattuso confirmed that the team will now go to a ritiro until the next Serie A game.



The future of Bakayoko at AC Milan is now in doubt after today's circumstances.



