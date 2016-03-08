Breaking: Boban set to meet Gazidis; Elliott want to fire the AC Milan director
02 March at 15:05Zvonimir Boban's future will be decided in the next few hours, as reported by Corriere della Sera. After opening up about the divided situation at AC Milan, the budgetary uncertainty at the club and accusing CEO Ivan Gazidis of having acted behind his and Paolo Maldini's back when he contacted Ralf Rangnick, Boban will meet Gazidis this afternoon to reflect on the difficult situation.
After the turbulence of the weekend that the former Rossoneri midfielder spent at home in Croatia, today there will be a decisive meeting. The Elliott hedge fund's desire is to fire the director who arrived at the club in the summer on the request of Paolo Maldini.
It remains to be seen whether the breakdown of the relationship will have immediate effects or, in order not to further destabilize the environment, it will be effective from next summer after the league campaign ends. Developments are expected in the coming hours.
Go to comments