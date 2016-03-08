Agent of Juve duo meets with Marotta and Paratici, how Chelsea and United could be involved

There has been a lot of talk about a possible swap deal involving AC Milan and Juventus. Bonucci seems like he could return to Turin where as AC Milan have their eyes on both Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara.



Caldara's agent Giuseppe Riso recently arrived at the Palazzo Parigi hotel in Milano to meet up with the Juve management. ​It is likely that they will talk about Caldara's future with the club as many teams have been after him. Other than AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea have also been very interested in him too. For the moment, it doesn't seem like if Juve want to sell him but things can change quickly.



Other than Riso, Mandzukic's agent was also present to meet with the Juve management as Manchester United like him a lot. It remains to be seen if Mourinho wants to submit an official offer for him but at the moment, his agent is seemingly looking for guarantees from Juve. More to come...