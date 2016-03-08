...
Breaking: Chelsea shareholder confirms Sarri exit on Instagram - pics

10 June at 22:25

Hasan Nagoor, a Chelsea shareholder, said farewell to Maurizio Sarri on Instagram. Sarri just recently won the Europa league with the blues but the pressure has always been very high on him since he joined the club. Juve need the replace Max Allegri as Maurizio Sarri is set to become the bianconeri boss soon. Nagoor's message is the latest hint that a move is inching closer as Sarri seems ready to make his return to the Italian Serie A. View a picture on the matter bellow as well as in our gallery section, right here on Calciomercato.com. 

