Breaking: Coppa Italia, Juventus-AC Milan to be played behind closed doors
02 March at 14:50Juventus and AC Milan are set to clash at the Allianz Stadium in the second leg of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and while initially it was planned that the game will be played regularly with only fans from the Piedmont region present, it seems that the situation will be different.
However, now, as reported by Goal.com and Tuttomercatoweb.com, there is a serious possibility that the match will be played behind closed doors. The latter source adds that the final decision will be taken in the evening, after another meeting of the Piedmont Region: if the decree will be extended, the match will be played behind closed doors.
